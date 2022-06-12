Akshay Kumar is one Bollywood superstar who always ensures to maintain a very well-structured work-life balance. That he manages to despite shooting for three to four movies a year, plus fulfilling his other advertisement assignment, event commitments and promotional activities is something that could make for a good case study regardless what you make of it. However, in spite of your best efforts, professional life does sometimes tend to creep into your personal space and it seems to have happened with Akshay Kumar, too. The Khiladi though appears to have found a unique strategy to counter it. Also Read - The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary oozes oomph in these latest bikini pictures; fans say' You are getting hotter day by day'

Akshay Kumar next movie with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani?

A well-placed source withing the industry has exclusively approved BollywoodLife that Akshay Kumar has signed a new movie with producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh's Pooja Entertainment. No details about the film are known yet, but, apparently, it's part of a 4-film deal that Akshay had with the production house, and this would be the final film of said deal after Bell Bottom, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Mission Cinderella. And it's for this movie that the superstar has supposedly requested Vashu Bhagnani, the seniormost producer and founder of Pooja Entertainment, to shift the shooting to London – it was earlier supposed to take place at another location.

Akshay Kumar to balance film shoot with family vacation?

As we all know, Akshay Kumar carefully plans his film shoots in such a way that he has time on his hands to schedule family vacations at least twice a year. However, according to our source, the new film shoot was seemingly clashing with the actor's intended vacay time with family, and since his fam seems to have zeroed in on London as their holiday destination this time around, Akshay is said to have requested Vashu Bhagnani to make some changes to the scrip and shift the shoot to London, so that the former can shoot in the day and then be free in the evening for some quality holiday time with his family.