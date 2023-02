Apart from the Shershaah duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married in Jaisalmer, one more grand wedding took place in Rajasthan. Yes, you read that right! A lot of celebrities attended the grand wedding of the son of K Madhavan, the president of Walt Disney Company India and Star India. Gautam Madhavan got married and it was attended by celebs such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and more. The guests enjoyed their time at the wedding it seems. Visuals from the wedding have been going viral online. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya and more: When pictures of Bollywood exes reuniting created a storm

Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal do Bhangra

Entertainment News is full of updates from K Madhavan's son's wedding in Rajasthan. It was a starry affair. A video of Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal dancing together has been going viral along with other pics. Akshay and Mohanlal did the Bhangra step together while everyone else cheered on them. Seeing the two stars together is a rare sight and people are talking about it all right.

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal's Bhangra here:

Aamir Khan with a walking cane, and more celebs attend the grand do

Apart from the Bhangra, Aamir Khan's pics and videos from the wedding ceremony have also gone viral. In one of the pictures Aamir Khan is seen using a walking stick. He is dressed up in traditional South Indian attire. Aamir Khan's fans are worried if he is fine. The actor, however, looked quite happy in the picture. Another video is going viral in which Akshay Kumar is seen talking with Kamal Haasan. Aamir Khan is seen joining them. Check out the viral tweets below:

He seems to be since lately. I guess he might have injured himself while shooting for 3 idiots reunion promotions for Sharman’s film. He is getting well though, he was papped walking without crutch today. — Fan No 1 (@aamirfaNao) February 10, 2023

Kamal Haasan meets Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and other celebrities, at a wedding in Rajasthan ?#kamalhasan #AkshayKumar #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/vV3A7p8zrX — REPORTER INDIA (@ReporterIndia_) February 10, 2023

Today New pic Rajasthan Jaipur Rambagh Palace main shaadi #Aamirkhan ??

@AKPPL_Official pic.twitter.com/rzjpqzPQim — Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera7) February 10, 2023

Fans are loving the traditional looks of celebs and seeing them all together under the same roof. On the work front, Aamir Khan seems to have taken a break from movies after Laal Singh Chaddha. Akshay Kumar will be seen with in selfiee.