Shikhar Dhawan has been granted divorce from Aesha Mukherjee. The two of them have a son named Zorawar. However, Zorawar does not live with his father. Aesha, from Shikhar Dhawan's latest Instagram post, has been keeping Zorawar away from him. The father has not seen his child for a year now. Shikhar's Instagram post for his son on his birthday grabbed attention and spread like wildfire. Akshay Kumar recently came across Shikhar's post which moved him to the core.

Akshay Kumar consoles Shikhar Dhawan after coming across his heartbreaking post for son, Zorawar

Akshay Kumar shared Shikhar Dhawan's post in his Instagram stories and said that he was really moved after seeing the post. The Mission Raniganj actor shared in his pain saying that nothing is more painful for a father than not seeing or meeting his child. Akshay asked Shikhar to stay strong and said that millions are praying for him and his reunion with his son. Shikhar thanked Akshay for his blessings. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan BEATS Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and more to be franchise king; audiences want sequels to THESE 4 films

Have a look at the heartfelt exchange of Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan here:

Many people have expressed sympathies with Shikhar in the comments section of his post. Mahhi Vij, Payal Rohatgi and more celebs have sent their best wishes to Shikhar. A lot of netizens are heartbroken over the plight of the cricketer as a father.

Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post for his son

Shikhar Dhawan shared an old picture of video chat with Zorawar on his Instagram handle. He talked about not having seen his son in a year. For the last three months, he has been blocked from everywhere. Hence, he had not fresh picture with Zorawar. The cricketer still feels that he cannot connect with his son telepathically. He wants Zorawar to know that he is proud of him and knows that he will be growing up nicely. He tells Zorawar that he misses him and is looking forward to the day when by the grace of God, he will get to meet him. Shikhar writes that even if he does not get to talk to him, he messages him every day, asking him about his well-being and his life. He also shares what he is doing with his life in those messages.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee's case

Shikhar Dhawan was granted a divorce from Aesha Mukherjee a couple of months ago. Dhawan accused Aesha of mental torture. That's not it, Aesha also forced Dhawan to make her the owner of the three properties he brought in Australia.