Akshay Kumar has yet again been named as one of the highest taxpayers in the country. Akshay is one of the busiest stars in the country. He has a couple of films up for release in the pipeline while he is simultaneously shooting for more projects. And now, it is being said that Akshay Kumar is one of the highest taxpayers in the country. The actor will be felicitated with a Samman Patra for the same. A picture of the Samman Patra in the name of Akshay Kumar has been doing the rounds. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Did you know who are the least educated actors of Bollywood?

Akshay Kumar named the highest taxpayer

A report in an entertainment portal quoted a source saying that Akshay Kumar has a lot of films as well as brand endorsements in his kitty. He is ruling business in both films and the brand world and hence it comes as no surprise that he is one of the highest taxpayers in the country. A felicitation certificate has been doing the rounds which was received by his team in the country. Akshay is shooting for his next, Capsule Gill with Tine Desai in the UK. This is not the first time Akshay has been named as one of the highest taxpayers. He has been one of the highest taxpayers in the country for the last 5 years. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad age-shamed; Pushpa 2 update, Janhvi Kapoor trolled for saying 'maths makes you retarded' and more

Netizens troll Akshay, Akkians come in support

As soon as the picture and the news of Akshay Kumar getting felicitated surfaced, netizens started trolling Akshay Kumar over his citizenship. A lot of Twitter users brought his nationality and his passport in the conversation. While akkians came to his defence. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - The Gray Man actor Dhanush hates the label of 'South Actor' and he has a valid reason

From India or Canada??? — ▄ ▅ ▆ ▇ █??????█ ▇ ▆ ▅ ▄ (@Being_Crick_SAi) July 24, 2022

The highest Income Tax payer from Hindi film industry is #AkshayKumar . haters, trollers should stop seeing him as #canadakumar — karnamit (@amitkarn99) July 24, 2022

Producer ki lasci me paisa kamaya yah Canadian #AkshayKumar ??? — Being jams (@BeingSa32417851) July 25, 2022

Worst PR. #AkshayKumar has the most shameless PR. Movie release se pehle Donation ya govt. se kuch samman leke Movie ka promotion karta hai. Paji India mein kamata hai so tax to dena padega hi. Ye konsa badi baat hai. But he is canadian. And he hasn't right to vote in India. https://t.co/oKCNmO5Kbo — Shivaay Chauhan (@ShivaayAkkian) July 24, 2022

Tax to sab deta hai. But isko leke PR bazi. Shame on you #AkshayKumar paji. — Shivaay Chauhan (@ShivaayAkkian) July 24, 2022

#AkshayKumar got reward from income tax for paying highest tax We should do a positive trend on it pic.twitter.com/EQEulw6T67 — Akshay Kumar Mass (@AKisHeart) July 24, 2022

#AkshayKumar once again recognised as a highest tax payer celebrity in India. Income tax department appreciated his effort with a testimonial @akshaykumar @IncomeTaxIndia pic.twitter.com/nBAaw5CxlN — Madhab Das (@dasmadhab) July 24, 2022

The Power of a Canadian Actor #AkshayKumar CANADIAN ACTOR PAYING Highest Tax In India ... Where is #SRK? #SalmanKhan? #HrithikRoshan ?? https://t.co/CYJYkJW7Va — Charllie ( Victor Ghosal) ? (@Akkians_Old) July 24, 2022

MEGASTAR AKSHAY KUMAR IS THE HIGHEST TAX PAYER FOR LAST 5 YEARS . ?

1 min Of Silence for all the Akshay Sir Harters . @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar #BharatKiShaanAkshayKumar #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#PatnaCityAkkians pic.twitter.com/IRDlLOdVP8 — ??PATNA CITY AKKIANS ♥ (@PAkkians) July 24, 2022

Samman for being a chaatukaar ? — Miss Opsie (@MissOpsie) July 24, 2022

Movie aate hi firse start kaar diya...Movie release se pehle donation ya koi samman...Worst PR...But log ab Samajh gaya h... — Hasmi ?Megastar Salman Khan's Fan? (@HasmiSalmaniac) July 24, 2022

Sarkari Actor + Canadian Indian Gov. itni Aasani Se Thodi Chodhegi ? — Aryan Raj (@BeingAryanRaj12) July 24, 2022

Movie ka promotion ??? — Being jams (@BeingSa32417851) July 25, 2022

Modiji ka interview liya hai to Award to milega hi.. #SamratPrithviraj https://t.co/z1FmnOmiHN — Mustafa Yusufbhai Kalla (@mustafa_mustu) July 24, 2022

A Canadian Actor ? — SAM_SRKIAN (@Jille_Tabahi) July 24, 2022

#AkshayKumar paji earning money in India. So tax to dena padega. Aur foreigner ko tax sabse pehle dena padta hai. Nahin to visa cancel ho jata hai.

But fact ye hai ki wo ek Canadian hai. And India mein vote dene ki right nahin hai. — Shivaay Chauhan (@ShivaayAkkian) July 24, 2022

Canadian actor>>>Indian actors — Aryan Singh Rajput (@Aryan_Tweets_77) July 24, 2022

Same on Indian Actor ?

Canada Kumar ErA? proud moment Akkians pic.twitter.com/t3eVc6UP29 — Akkian Rv Chetry (@Ranveer_Chetry) July 24, 2022

Akshay Kumar on trolls

While making an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 recently, Akshay Kumar was asked about being trolled. The actor said that he is not bothered by it. He even referred to the troll name Canada Kumar. Earlier, Akshay had opened up on the hullaballoo around his nationality and passport. The actor said that he doesn’t really understand all the negativity around it. Akshay Kumar shared that he hadn’t visited Canada in the last seven years and have been working and paying all of his taxes in India.