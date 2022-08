often gets pulled by netizens over his Canadian citizenship even though he has never hidden or denied having a Canadian passport. While the Khiladi Kumar doesn't give two hoots about online trolling, he recently revealed that he thought of moving to Canada after he delivered 14-15 flops in a row. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 3 PREDICTION: Akshay Kumar starrer manages a small 25% jump but remains poor in metros and multiplexes

"A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there. A lot of people move there (Canada) for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship) and got it," Akshay told Lallantop.

He further added, "I have a (Canadian) passport. What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian, and I will always be an Indian."

On Koffee With Karan 7, when asked Akshay if he gets trolled on social media, the Khiladi Kumar replied, "At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care about." Karan then pointed out that the trolls call him Canada Kumar. To which, he responded, "Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that."

Akshay is currently hoping to have a good holiday for his recently released film Raksha Bandhan, which clashed with 's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. However, the boycott trends have severely affected both film's business.