Bollywood megastar 's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away today in the morning. She was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital though there we don't got to know anything about her illness or treatment, which she was going under in the hospital. Akshay shared this painful news on social media and wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Aruna Bhatia was the co-partner Akshay Kumar's Hari Om Productions. She produced her son's films like Singh Is King, , , , Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Mission Mangal and many others. She also bankrolled Holiday and .

Akshay was very close to his mother. While recently going to London to meet his mother, Akshay Kumar had said, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old. So, spend time with them while you still can." Apart from Akshay Kumar, Aruna is survived by her daughter named Alka Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is lined up with several projects like Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, , Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and many others.