Akshay Kumar is a doting husband and he has proved it once again. Twinkle Khanna has completed her Masters from the University of London and Akshay Kumar cannot be anymore proud. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor took to his social media account to pen a sweet note praising his wife. In a lengthy note, he wrote that when Twinkle Khanna told him that she wants to study further, he thought that she wasn't serious. But she proved him wrong and two years later, she has graduated from the University of London.

Akshay Kumar pens a heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle Khanna

In his post, Akshay Kumar has only written good words for Twinkle. He stated that he saw her working really hard and managing everything together. From being a full-fledged student to having a career and taking care of a home, kids, Twinkle Khanna proved that there's nothing a woman can't do. Akshay Kumar also called her a 'super woman' and wrote," Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love." Along with the post, Akshay Kumar shared a picture that sees him standing alongside Twinkle Khanna who is dressed in a saree and wearing the graduation hat with black coat. Both are beaming with much joy and excitement.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post below:

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a busy schedule ahead. He has many movies lined up in the pipeline. His movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that also stars Tiger Shroff is going to release during the festival of Eid this year. He was recently also seen shooting for Welcome To The Jungle. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt and many more are a part of it. Next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Housefull 5. It is also a multi-starrer film. Further, Akshay Kumar will reprise the role of Veer Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It will release on August 15, 2024.