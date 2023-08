Akshay Kumar finally breathed a sigh of relief after the success of his latest film Oh My God 2 at the Indian box office. The success of the film comes after a series of flops for the actor and at a time when his script choices were being questioned by his fans and critics. While Oh My God 2 faced a tough clash at the box office against Sunny Deol’s action flick Gadar 2, both the films managed to hold their ground and collectively gave the Indian box office a much-needed boost. Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer box office collection: Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar films continue good run on day 6; Rajinikanth starrer falls

Taking to his social media account, Akshay thanked his fans for the overwhelming love showered by them on both Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2. Sharing a video clip from his film, Akshay tweeted, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas."

A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!

प्यार और आभार??#Gadar2 in cinemas#OMG2 in cinemas pic.twitter.com/63l8G4JTA6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 17, 2023

Oh My God 2 Box Office Collection

Oh My God 2 Box Office Collection

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within a week of its release. The film collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 15.3 crore on Day 2 and Rs 17.55 crore on Day 3. The film’s collections dipped slightly on Monday and collected Rs 12.06 crore on Day 4, but gained momentum on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 and minted Rs 17.1 crore. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 7.2 crore, thus taking its total at the Indian box office to Rs 79.47 crore.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

Sunny Deol has been breaking records with his latest film, Gadar 2. The film became the highest grossing Indian film on Independence Day and collected over Rs 55 crore. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has so far grossed over Rs 260 crore at the Indian box office.

"TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE, that’s the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO… Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day]… UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35 cr. #India biz,” read his tweet.