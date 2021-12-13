is amazed by his Atrangi Re co-star ' talent. The south star Dhanush had proved his mettle as an actor with his Bollywood debut , till date that film is counted one of his best performances. And now he is all set for another Bollywood film and this time with superstar Akshay Kumar and the young sensation . Also Read - BREAKING! Dhanush opens up on doing a film with Ranbir Kapoor – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

The actors have started their promotions already, while AK who has a special appearance in the film shared the selfie moment with Dhanush to praise his amazing talent.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, " Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. 'Sir, I always look up to you,' he said. I replied, 'I look up to your amazing talent.' Then we both looked up. And this happened."

In an interaction with PTI, Akshay Kumar had clearly mentioned that this film belongs to Sara and Dhanush and not him, " This film basically belongs to Dhanush and Sara. They are the main leads. I have a special appearance in the movie. This film will work only because of Sara and Dhanush. Sara is very professional and she is a director’s actor. I believe this is one of the best roles that she has ever done. Dhanush is a polished actor and a phenomenal artiste. He has done many films and his first Hindi movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ was a landmark movie. In this movie, he has performed really well.”

Akshay even revealed that Aanand L Rai was not very confident to offer him the role in Atrangi as it was a small role, " Rai was earlier confident that I will say no to the movie as it was a small role. But I loved the story. It really is an Atrangi (extraordinary) story. I never imagined that someone could tell a love story in this way. So when I said yes to this, Rai was taken aback".

The trailer and songs have the film have left the fans might impressed.