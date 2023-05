Fans of and are overjoyed. After years, the iconic jodi of the 90s was seen together on the stage of a style awards in the city. Akshay Kumar looked great in a dapper black and white modern outfit. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon wore a brown coloured gown. She presented an award to Akshay Kumar on stage. The two were seen laughing together. Later, they even sat together on the front row of the awards show. Raveena Tandon was seen showing Akshay Kumar the heels she wore for the event. Fans are thrilled to see them together like this. Twitter is full of messages asking them to reunite soon for a project. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more Bollywood celebs glam up Sunday evening for an award night [VIEW PICS]

Akshay taking mic from Ravenna and giving to those staaf.....baat chhoti h par yha baat baat ki nhi jajbaat ki h ??... Respect akki have for raveena is just ?❤ #AkshayKumar #RaveenaTandon #NEET2023 #RRvSRH https://t.co/hkJoRZX5hB — Creative Yash (@charanyash00) May 8, 2023

Aankhen Taras Gye The Dono ko saath Daykhne kai Liye ??#AkshayKumar #RaveenaTandon ? pic.twitter.com/crsCviBSLv — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh1) May 8, 2023

?? Ek Baar Aur Ho Jaaye Tip Tip ??#RaveenaTandon #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/X2nDmQTKyg — ??????? ?????⚡??? ??????? (@StarBoy_Maddy) May 8, 2023

RAVEENA TANDON AND AKSHAY KUMAR HISTORY

As we know, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon dated one another. They were supposed to get married. She had made up her mind to quit work after marriage to focus on a family life. But then he moved onto , which caused a lot of heartbreak.

Every Bollywood buff has a special place in his or her heart for the memorable duo of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.