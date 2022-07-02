Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's indirect dig on lack of commitment: 'Toh ab main ussey ladoon?'

, who has been on a promotional spree of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, took a sly dig at actors for their lack of commitment to their films. Citing an example of films such as RRR and Pushpa, Madhavan mentioned that actors dedicate themselves to a project and films aren't made in just three or four months. Many people linked Madhavan's statement to and his films. So when Akshay was asked to comment on the same, he responded in an unusual way. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares s*x playlist, Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames Karan Johar for unhappy marriages and more

Those who came late, Akshay had recently revealed that Samrat Prithviraj's shoot was wrapped in just 42 days. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. As a result, reportedly blamed Akshay for the film's failure citing his lack of dedication that the actor even refused to grow a real moustache for the character. Also Read - R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to become a success like The Kashmir Files? Vivek Agnihotri reacts

At the song launch of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, Akshay reacted to Madhavan's comment and told the reporters, "Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main ismien thode hi kuch kar sakta hoonmeri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye toh ab main ussey ladoon? (What should I say? My films wrap early, what can I do? It is not in my control that my films wrap early. If a director comes and tells me that my work is done, should I fight?)” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan STEALS the thunder with his cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect claim fans

Director Aanand L Rai then defended Akshay and said that the latter has misled people by claiming that he wraps up films in 42-25 days. "Inhone toh bol bol ke aisa kar diya hai ki main 40-45 din mein filmein complete kar deta hoon. Par, inka hisaab gadbad hai. Inhone logon ko gumraah kiya hua hai yeh bol bolke. 40-45 din kaunse waale, jahan yeh subah aate hain and shaam ko jab tak kaam na ho tab tak rehte hain? Inko pata nahi hai ki log inko bolke leke jaate hain 40-45 din par hote hain inke 80-90 din humare paas, agar aap time ke hisaab se calculate karein toh.”

During a promotional event, Madhavan had said, "Jaise ke Pushpa mein ne woh character ko throughout maintain kiya hai. Woh kamaal ke dikhte hai aur dance bhi karte hain. uss film unhone uss character ko maintain karte hue unhone romance bhi kiya aur dance bhi. Toh mujhe lagta hai ki aisa ek actor ka commitment hota hai jahan pe filmein 3-4 mahine mein nahi banti par saalon lag jaata hai.”