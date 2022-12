At Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Akshay Kumar was also present. He sat down for a discussion where he spoke about his journey and struggle in the film industry. He also took questions from journalists and more. A Pakistani man questioned Akshay Kumar about his film Bell Bottom. He stated that Akshay Kumar does many nice films but his film Bell Bottom had certain elements that were against Pakistan. Akshay Kumar responded to him and said that one should not get very serious as it is just a film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and more biggest superstars of Bollywood and their first salaries

responds to Bell Bottom being 'anti-Pakistan'

The man asked, "I'm from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan." To this, Akshay Kumar said that 'Sir, it's just a movie. Don't get so serious about it.'

Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom was based in 1980s. The story revolved around Indian airlines plane getting hijacked and a RAW agent is called to the rescue. The code name given to him is Bell Bottom. The film was directed by Ranjit M. Tewari.

Akshay Kumar's movie on s*x education

Akshay Kumar also revealed a few details about his next film. He mentioned that he is making a movie on s*x education which will release in April or May in 2023. He stated that it is very important for one to receive s*x education as it is a very important subject. He said, "I’m making a movie on sex education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but sex is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important."