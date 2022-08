For the past couple of weeks, social media has been buzzing with boycott trends around 's Laal Singh Chaddha and 's Raksha Bandhan. While Aamir and Kareena have reacted to people calling for boycott, Akshay has now shared his reaction on the same. He requested the trolls not to get into such trends since the Indian film industry helps the country's economy. Also Read - Will Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan beat these dismal box office numbers of his biggest FLOPS?

“There are a few people who do all these things, they are doing mischiefs, that’s okay. They can do whatever, anybody can do whatever they want. It’s a free country, everybody is allowed to do whatever they want. My thing is to anyone that this industry or any industry whether it is a builder’s industry, film industry or clothes industry, this all helps in economy of India. By doing things like this, it’s not going to make any sense. We all are on verge of making our country the biggest and the greatest. I would just request to not get into it as it will be better for our country,” Akshay told the media during his recent press conference. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan breaks down as he recalls not having money for school fee due to his family debts

Previously, Aamir had said that he feels sad when people think that he doesn't love this country and requested them to watch his upcoming film. On the other hand, Kareena said that she doesn't take such trends seriously. In 2014, Aamir had faced a similar boycott trend of 's film PK. However, the movie went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar promises to never make any 'ghinoni films'; says, 'Even a psycho thriller should be viewed by families'

Advertisement

On Friday, August 11, Akshay and Aamir are all set for a box office clash with their films Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha. It remains to be seen which among the two films will get a bigger share of profits or losses amid the boycott calls on social media.