Akshay Kumar says, 'The Kashmir Files ne Bachchhan Paandey ko duba diya'; Vivek Agnihotri REACTS

Director 's The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990, has crossed Rs 200 crore mark within 2 weeks of its theatrical release. The film has become the highest grossing movie post pandemic and it even triumphed over starrer Bachchhan Paandey at the box office. Lauding the phenomenal run of The Kashmir Files, Akshay Kumar admitted that it severely hampered his film's business. Also Read - Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song launch: Tiger Shroff opens up on The Kashmir Files' box office run; says, 'It's a rebirth'

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival 2022, Akshay said, "The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)." Reacting to his remark, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles." Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and more: 7 stars who suffered tragic accidents on film sets

A few days ago, Akshay had taken to Twitter to give a shout out to The Kashmir Files by tagging and said that he was glad to see the audience flocking the theatres in large numbers. "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe," he tweeted. Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer surpasses The Kashmir Files collection in just one day

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

Many Bollywood celebrities such as , , Aditya Dhar, Sandeepa Dhar, , , and others have appreciated The Kashmir Files on various platforms.