Akshay Kumar is one Bollywood superstar who's known for his penchant of doing three to four movies a year. In fact, the latest word doing the rounds as per Bollywood Hungama is that Akshay Kumar has signed a new movie with Karan Johar, it's just that an official announcement is left to be made. So what's the new film about? Wel,, from what's being reported, Akshay will be playing the eponymous character in a biopic on C Sankaran – a lawyer who built his reputation by challenging the British empire in India, especially in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar set to sign C Sankaran biopic with Karan Johar?

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Akshay Kumar was the first and only choice for the C Sankaran biopic ever since the film was conceptualised by Director Karan Tyagi and producer Karan Johar, and the only thing that was remaining was for the superstar to sign on the dotted line. Well, according to the source, that has now been done, which is why an announcement can soon be expected. The source adds that as per the real-life lawyer, the film will be set during pre-Independence India against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar's next movie with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani?

Earlier, a well-placed source within the industry had exclusively approved BollywoodLife that Akshay Kumar has signed a new movie with producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh's Pooja Entertainment. No details about the film are known yet, but, apparently, it's part of a 4-film deal that Akshay had with the production house, and this would be the final film of said deal after Bell Bottom, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Mission Cinderella. Apparently, the movie is going to be shot across various London hotspots.