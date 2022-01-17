Akshay Kumar is a doting father and has time and again proves how much he's willing to do to make his kids happy. In fact, no other actor in Bollywood takes as many vacations as the superstar does with his family in a year despite an immensely packed schedule, wherein he also happens to have the most releases in a year as a leading man compared to any other actor. Now, we've got another instance of what a hands-on father Akshay Kumar is and how well he's raising his kids in a new video shared by the actor with his daughter, Nitara. Also Read - Mother India, Sholay, K3G, Sooryavanshi and 60 more big hit Bollywood multi-starrers featuring 3 or more big stars – view pics

Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in Ranthambore National Park with his family, where he's ringing in his 21st wedding anniversary with wife . Whilst there, the superstar is making it a point to impart some much needed lessons about caring for, bonding with and respecting animals to his kids, or at least his daughter for the time being going by the evidence on hand. Akshay has shared an adorable video with his 9-year old daughter, Nitara, from the park, where they can be seen feeding some cows, and it's father-daughter goals raised to infinity.

Posting the video on his official Instagram handle, wrote: "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees… it is a special joy to make your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be perfect)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

Check out his video below:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar delivered his first highest grosser of the year last year with the superhit, Sooryavanshi.