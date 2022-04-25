and are the lead pair of the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The movie will be directed by Sudha Kongara. As we know, 's biopic on the life of Captain Gopinath, Soorarai Pottru was a huge hit when it came out in 2020. The film released on Amazon Prime Video. Movie-goers were upset as the film could not get a theatrical release despite being such a great film. Akshay Kumar has shared a clip where we can see Radhika Madan breaking a coconut on the launch of the movie. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara is with him. Also Read - Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan engages in a cute banter with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Anjali Tatrari over 'Tweety wala lip balm'

The superstar asked fans to send names as suggested titles for the film. He wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it... In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes." Sadly, most fans do not look impressed. They told him that there was no need to make a remake of a film like Soorarai Pottru that was seen already by millions of Indians on OTT platform. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's wedding venue Samode Palace will remind you of the royal Bollywood weddings

Please sir no remake — PRITHVIRAJ CHAUHAN ( AKKIAN KASHMIR) (@KashmirAkkians2) April 25, 2022

Sir ott pe release kar dena isko please... Ye #SooraraiPottru ki remake nahi chahiye already dekhi hui movie ko log kitni baar dekhenge... Hindi me available he youtube or Amazon prime pe kyu time waste kar rahe ho sir... 5-6 original movie karli he ab fresh script ka wait karo? — axay patel?? (@akki_dhoni) April 25, 2022

Sir plz stop doing remakes Hame ab remake nahi original script chahiye Aise remake karte rahenge to kabhi bhi Hindi film industry aage nahi badh payegi hum sab pehle he Soorai pootru dekh chuke hai ab wahi film hindi me banana ka kya sense hai mujhe nahi pata Khair All the best — @Iamyuvi (@Iamyuvi11) April 25, 2022

Kya majbori hai remake karne ki....surya ka duplicate banne ki kya jarurat hai...original character iska surya hi rahega or ab original jaldi YouTube pe bhi aane vaali hai — Manoj Malik (@ManojMa13731379) April 25, 2022

Please do make promises now that you will not be featuring in any more remakes after this. I hope this will be your last remake film. Plz, be part of the original content. Anyway best wishes. I am sure I would enjoy it as I have not seen the original South movie. @akshaykumar — ⭐Anurs⭐???? (@AKtwinklingstar) April 25, 2022

NO TO SOORARAI POOTTRU REMAKE

( 2 )@akshaykumar — ?SHOTGUN? (@Akshay_Trigger) April 25, 2022

We can see that people are hardly impressed with this decision of Akshay Kumar. He is already in the Hindi remake of Ratsasan titled Cinderella. Plus, he has films like Prithviraj and Ram Setu lined up for release. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut recalls the trauma of childhood molestation; says, ‘I did not know what it meant'