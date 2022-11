and have worked together in a number of films including Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and . They had showcased an intense chemistry between them on the big screen and the audience loved it too. But after 2005, Akshay stopped working with Priyanka and the reason was none other than the Khiladi Kumar's wife , revealed filmmaker Suneel Darshan. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3 to No Entry; Most anticipated Bollywood sequels which are stuck in the making [Watch Video]

In the 2005 film Barsaat, Akshay was originally chosen to play the lead role opposite Priyanka Chopra and . He had even shot for a romantic and sensuous song with Priyanka but soon he backed out from the film. Akshay was then replaced by in the film. The filmmaker said that it was because of Twinkle's reservations with Priyanka that Akshay left the film. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to move in together; here are other celebs who lived in together before marriage

Suneel said that Akshay and Priyanka were a very good pair with similar personality traits. They had amazing chemistry and the song looked beautiful too with no vulgarity, no obscenity but very sensuous. But when Priyanka went for a world tour and came back, things changed drastically. The filmmaker later got to know that Twinkle had objected to Akshay and Priyanka working together. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan and more stars who won hearts by what they did for crying fans [View Pics]

"By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its own hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, sometimes the individual’s own lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realising how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of it,” Suneel told Bollywood Hungama.

Since then, Akshay and Priyanka have not appeared together in a film. They went on to be successful actors and gained immense fame separately. While Akshay married Twinkle and has two kids Aarav and Nitara, Priyanka married Nick Jonas and welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie.