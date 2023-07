The crime against women in Manipur has come into focus, and everyone, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is now strongly condemning this heinous crime against women. Akshay Kumar becomes the first celebrity to come out in the open and speak about this crime that has been happening against women, expresses his disgust, says he is shaken, and demands a very harsh punishment against the culprits. The OMG 2 actor took to Twitter and stood out the crime against women in Manipur and wrote," Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again." Also Read - Manipur Violence: After Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and other celebs react to the heinous crime, call it an attack on humanity

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

It is claimed that such crimes against women in Manipur have been happening for quite some time now, but no one has paid attention to them. But now that everything is on social media, things are going viral, and it has come under the media's attention. The videos have surfaced online, and they will give you chills and make you question your safety as a woman in this country.

Video of #Kuki women paraded naked, openly molested and raped by #Meitei hooligans points out to utter failure of law & order in #Manipur. High time politicians across party lines call out such crimes, impose #AFSPA and give free hand to #IndianArmy. No more vote bank politics. pic.twitter.com/e2wEoNe1RS — Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (@Hardisohi) July 20, 2023

Where is the media of my country gone, which used to give news of Taliban whole day that Taliban is torturing women in this way, today such incidents are happening in our country but they have closed their eyes in our country.??#ManipurViolence#Manipur pic.twitter.com/FuHzK1C1GO — IAS Divya Tanwar (@DivyaTanwarIAS) July 19, 2023