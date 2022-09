Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri are undoubtedly the best comedy films made in Bollywood. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film’s third installment was announced a few years ago with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The shooting of the film had also started, but later it was shelved. Now, there have been reports that the makers are planning to make Hera Pheri 3 with the original cast, Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala also confirmed a few months ago that the movie will be made. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: When Raveena Tandon caught the actor red handed with these two actresses [watch video]

Hera Pheri 3 has made it to the headlines in the entertainment news a lot of times. Now, yesterday (9th September), it was ’s birthday, and took to Twitter to wish him. In his tweet, he called Akshay ‘Raju’ and wished him, and while replying to Shetty, Kumar tweeted, “Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?” Check out the tweet below… Also Read - Akshay Kumar Birthday: Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty; Ram Setu actor's alleged love affairs [Watch Video]

Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le ❤️? ? https://t.co/j8aRE0A1fN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2022

Now, this tweet of Akshay have made everyone excited that maybe might happen soon, and fans are going berserk on social media. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Raveena Tandon quit acting to marry Akshay Kumar; Shilpa Shetty being cheated on: Things the superstar's exes revealed about him

Advertisement

Isse acha kuch nahi hosakta,#HeraPheri3 should be happen https://t.co/hYUamHsKg7 — Anshu Aggarwal (@anshu_aggarwal9) September 10, 2022

Hera pheri 3 ??? Please yes?? https://t.co/kYtkOFXpMr — Sukoon (@Keerhti__) September 10, 2022

2022 has not been a great year for Akshay as back-to-back three films of the actor failed to make a mark at the box office. However, now, everyone is eyeing on Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year. But, if Hera Pheri 3 is made soon and released, we are sure it will break records at the box office.