After back-to-back box office debacles, Akshay Kumar finally breathed a sigh of relief after his recent film OMG 2. The film collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as a super hit. The actor already has several other projects in the pipeline and will be returning to the fav-favourite film franchises Hera Pheri and Welcome. Reportedly, Akshay agreed to take a pay cut for Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 and will be sharing profits from the producer of the films, Firoz Nadiadwala. Also Read - After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to enjoy unparalleled success with his upcoming new movies; Check Astrologer's Prediction [Exclusive]

Akshay Kumar cuts down fee for Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3

Fans have been waiting for a third instalment in the cult comedy film franchise Hera Pheri. While there were rumours of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in the film after the OMG 2 star turned down the offer to star in Hera Pheri 3, Akshay bowed down to the request of his fans and joined Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to star in the movie. Reportedly, the actor has now agreed to take a pay cut for the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film sails below Rs 1 crore amidst Jawan craze

A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that Akshay was sad about the news of Kartik replacing him in Hera Pheri 3 and thus went to producer Firoz Nadiadwala to sort out all differences. The actor will now also be a part of Welcome 3 and reprise his characters of Rajeev and Raju in Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 respectively. Also Read - Jawan and Gadar 2 impact: As Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar heartily congratulate one another; trade experts laud 'United Bollywood' [Exclusive]

Akshay also kept in mind Firoz’ financial conditions and decided to enter a profit-sharing deal with the filmmaker. “Akshay decided to completely sacrifice his fees, and entered into a profit-sharing model with Firoz Nadiadwala on entire revenue. Firoz wanted to retain the IP, and hence he has complete control over the IP, however, he will be sharing revenue with Akshay in a pre-decided ratio," a report in Bollywood Hungama revealed.

The report added that Akshay personally spoke to Jio Studios to get them on board as partners with Firoz Nadiadwala. “Once Jio came on board, it was one arrow, 3 solutions - Firoz got out of his debts, the franchises were revived and Akshay will be getting his share of profit from Jio, without any risk of films getting shelved,” the report revealed.

Non-cooperation notice against Firoz Nadiadwala

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation order against the filmmaker and his next project, Welcome 3 for non-payment of dues for several artistes worth over Rs 2 crore. This includes director Anees Bazmee who said that his payment for Welcome 2 wasn’t completed from the filmmaker’s end. The cooperation requested the cast and crew of Welcome 3 to halt the shooting until the clearance of dues.