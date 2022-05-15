Akshay Kumar tests Covid-19 positive for the second time; rues about skipping his Cannes 2022 debut

has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He was supposed to make his debut at the 2022. Unfortunately, he will now have to skip his visit due to Covid-19 diagnosis. The Prithviraj actor shared the heartbreaking news with his fans and followers on Twitter. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan is all smiles as she departs for the French Riviera [VIEW PICS]

"Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there," Akshay tweeted. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan's Cannes 2022 outfit sketch leaked, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Swaran Ghar get flak from audience and more

Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022

It was reported that Akshay will walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet alongside Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman, , , Nayanthara, , , CBFC Chief , Ricky Kej, and others. Also Read - Prithviraj: From Akshay Kumar to Manushi Chhillar; Here's how much actors have charged for the epic

Akshay had previously tested positive for Coronavirus last year in April. He had informed his fans with a tweet that read, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

The Khiladi Kumar will be next seen in YRF's upcoming period film Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The film will see Akshay essaying the role of the legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan who fought valiantly to protect India from the invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World plays the role of Prithviraj's beloved Princess Sanyogita in her debut film. It is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.