Akshay Kumar to join politics soon? Raksha Bandhan actor BREAKS SILENCE

Akshay Kumar is considered to be among the most patriotic celebrities ever. It is through his films that he tries to spread social messages. He has been a part of films like Pad Man, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, and many more. So there has always been a question over his entry into politics. Many Bollywood celebrities have joined politics like Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and others. So will Akshay Kumar too get into politics? The Raksha Bandhan actor recently spoke about it.

Is politics on Akshay Kumar's mind?

While talking at a book launch event, Akshay Kumar was asked the same question. And he said that he is very happy with films and has no plans of entering politics. The star said, "I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is 'Raksha Bandhan'." He also said that he tries to produce movies on social issues.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

The Khiladi Kumar is the busiest in town. He has many movies in his kitty. Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar has Ram Setu in the making. Other movies like Selfie, , Mission Cindrella and have also been announced. It was recently that took an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar for wrapping his films in 3 to 4 months. He said that movie-goers shy away from films that are completed in short period and he also cited RRR and Pushpa: The Rise' example. Over this, Akshay Kumar had reacted too. He had said, "Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main is mien thode hi kuch…meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye. Toh ab main ussey ladoon? (What can I say? If my film gets over in a short time what can I do? If a director comes and tells me that my work on a film is done and I can go home, what should I do? Should I fight with him)."