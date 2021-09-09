Akshay Kumar to shift shoot schedules following mother Aruna Bhatia's demise?

is known to shoot for multiple projects at a time. If not that, then he has a chock-a-block schedule where he goes from one set to another within just a couple of days finishing a schedule. The actor had been shooting in the UK for his next film 'Cinderella', when he had to urgently fly back to Mumbai owing to his mother Aruna Bhatia's deteriorating health condition. He lost her on Wednesday morning. The actor looked distraught at the funeral and we learnt that he broke down and cried like a child during the funeral. The superstar was very close to his mother and is naturally devastated by the loss. He does deserve to take some time off to mourn her. But will the Khiladi Kumar, who is known to be disciplined and punctual and follow his scheduled strictly, take a break from work? The answer is a plain 'no'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up teaser is quality personified, Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer's Encounter teaser looks like sci-fi gold and more

The actor will be home for a few days, and then fly back to complete his schedule of Cinderella. A source close to the star tells us, "Akshay knows there are other people also who have blocked their time and days for the ongoing schedule of his film and the upcoming ones of other projects. Messing up with one will result into setting the immediate future ones haywire as well and also disturb the calendars of everyone involved. Akshay will be resuming the shoot soon in UK."

Well, knowing how particular Akshay is, we aren't surprised. ICYMI, his post on Thursday morning, where he said, 'life moves on' talking about his mother's wish from above on his birthday is hint enough that the actor is trying hard, as difficult it may be, to come to terms with what has happened. It was also heartening to see Akshay make time for his Atrangi Re filmmaker friend Aanand L Rai's mother's funeral, just hours after attending his own mother's last rites. Hats off to you Akshay. You truly inspire us!