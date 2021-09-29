The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry with 5 theatrical releases in the upcoming days. While fans are eagerly waiting for the grand arrival of Sooryavanshi, the actor has reportedly roped in for the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam blockbuster, Driving Licence. Talking about this comedy drama, it was directed by Lal Jr. and written by Sachy. The film also featured Suraj Venjaramoodu, Miya George, Deepti Sati, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Lalu Alex, Major Ravi, Nandhu and Arun in pivotal roles. Made on the budget of 4 crore, the film went on to earn over Rs 22 crore at the box office. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Trollers attack Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan; Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma body-shaming woes and more…
It is said that the makers have also roped in Emraan Hashmi for a key role in the remake, which will be reportedly produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, which is scheduled to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend at the box office. It will lock horns with Hollywood biggies Marvel's Eternals, which also features Angelina Jolie and others in pivotal roles. Talking about the film, it also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. It's been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. So, what are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar coming on board for this Malayalam remake? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
