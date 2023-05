Akshay Kumar, like many others right now, is taking bride in the new Parliament building. pictures and videos of the new Parliament building are going viral all over Twitter and My Parliament My Pride is trending right now as you read this. The new Parliament Building will be opened today (Sunday). Honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi shared the video online and ever since, it has become the talk of the town. There's s feature, it seems, to put your own voiceover to the video and share it online. Akshay Kumar shared the video in his voiceover and it has got a wide variety of reactions to the same. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan takes an autoride as 'Gaadi nahi aayi'; fans defend as trolls call it 'publicity stunt' [WATCH VIDEO]

Akshay Kumar beams with pride over the new Parliament building

The new Parliament Building video has made it to the entertainment news. Akshay Kumar also shared the video a couple of hours ago. In the video, he talked about how, when he was a child, he would visit the India Gate and around and see the buildings made by the Britishers. The actor boasts about the newly made Parliament building. "Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story," he writes while congratulating honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this happen. Also Read - Sky Force: Sara Ali Khan to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Maddock Films next; Here's everything you need to know

Watch the video of the new parliament building with Akshay Kumar's voice over here:

Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/vcXfkBL1Qs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2023

Netizens react to the voiceover given by Akshay Kumar:

Well, netizens need nothing to make memes or pick on any celeb these days. Akshay Kumar is one of the celebs who is often at the receiving end of netizens for various reasons. Be it his films, songs or now, the video of the Parliament building. Akshay Kumar's Canadian citizenship has been brought up by many and people are taking a dig at the actor over the same. Having said that, there are Akshay Kumar's supporters who have been feeling proud of the actor's move. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - When Katrina Kaif gave an over possessive girlfriend vibe to Salman Khan; here's how he reacted [Watch video]

Why an Canadian is interfering in Indian Parliament building? ???? — Villager Anuj Tomar (@Da___Engineer) May 27, 2023

Canadian Akshay Kumar After reading quotes and comments ? pic.twitter.com/8mEBOQHaxS — . (@AamirsABD) May 27, 2023

Akshay Kumar, proud of you for this Sir! You always show loves towards our country — Rajbir Kumar™ (@imRajbir_) May 27, 2023

Begani shaadi mein Canadian deewana ? — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 27, 2023

Canada me v ek aisa building hai.! — Shahil rajdan (@IMsrajdan) May 27, 2023

Why are you proud about, Its not Canada's Parliament, Don't interefer in our internal matter. — Swati Dis'Qualified?Dixit ಸ್ವಾತಿ (@vibewidyou) May 27, 2023

The way Akshay Kumar consistently uses his platform to honor and pay tribute is incredible — Shashank Shekhar Mishra (@shekharmishra23) May 27, 2023

Akki Sir truly best hai, apka patriotism truly knows no bounds! — Sushma Pandey (@ISushmaPandey) May 27, 2023

It’s Indian parliament why are you interested in it? What are you plans? I don’t trust Canadians. — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 27, 2023

He is really a very good person, we all are proud of Akshay Kumar, he is an example for the citizens of the country. — Aashis Rajat (@AashisRajat1) May 27, 2023

Its indeed a proud moment for all of us INDIANS..and this video in your voice has become more Appealing and Wow..

JAI HIND JAI BHARAT??? — ??????? ??????? ?? (@shekhu29) May 27, 2023

Humara Bharat Mahan! Proud of you for this — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) May 27, 2023

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, a Jaswant Gill biopic, Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Kartik Aaryan, OMG 2, Sorarai Pottru remake and more films in the pipeline.