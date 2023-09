Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turns 21 today. The star kid has grown into a handsome boy. Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle Khanna shared a heartfelt note for her son. She shared then and now pictures of Aarav and both are adorable. In the first picture, fans can see Twinkle Khanna posing with her grown up boy. The second picture is from Aarav's childhood flaunting his cutest smile. The caption is a bit emotional as well as funny as of course, it's penned by none other than Mrs Funny Bones. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap praises Gadar 2 and OMG 2 makers for responsible filmmaking, says ‘Glad they were not propaganda films’

Twinkle Khanna's sweet post for Aarav Kumar

In the caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote that raising a child is like a building a house, designing each room pieces by pieces. Parents do the best they can and then hand it over to the rightful owner. She added that children then redesign the home as they like and joked that they pay the bills too. It's kind of a deep thought. She also wished the best for Aarav and called him kind. Truly, Aarav has grown into a very handsome man.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post below:

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post below:

Like many other star kids, is Aarav planning to join Bollywood too as an actor? Recently Akshay Kumar was asked the same and the Sooryavanshi actor said that Aarav is not interested in being an actor. When asked wouldn't he like to see Aarav as an actor, he said that he simply wants to see him happy. It was in January 2001 that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot. On September 15, 2002 the stars became parents to Aarav Kumar. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara Kumar was born in 2012.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar next has Mission Raniganj in the pipeline. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Parineeti Chopra in this one. The movie will release on October 6, 2023. Akshay Kumar has a busy slate ahead as he will also be seen in Bade Miya Chote Miya, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle and many more.