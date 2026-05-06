Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery, to take BREAK from shooting for sometime; deets here

Akshay Kumar undergoes minor eye surgery in Mumbai, takes a short break after wrapping Kerala schedule, following the success of Bhooth Bangla.

One of Bollywood's busiest stars, Akshay Kumar consistently shoots consecutive films. However, a new report claims that the actor had minor eye surgery in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and is now ready to take a sabbatical.

Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery

A source told the Hindustan Times, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”

Akshay's Kerala schedule for next movie wraps up

Akshay announced on social media on Tuesday that the Kerala schedule for his next movie with Anees Bazmee, which stars Vidya and Raashii as the female protagonists, was completed.

He posted on Instagram, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay's Bhooth Bangla success

Akshay recently experienced box office success with Bhooth Bangla. The movie has so far made Rs. 146.50 crore net in India and Rs. 231.03 crore internationally.

Akshay Kumar upcoming films

In addition to Anees Bazmee's next film, Akshay has a number of other projects, including Golmaal 5, Haiwaan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

The other three will be released in 2027, but Haiwaan and Welcome to the Jungle are scheduled to open on huge screens this year. Haiwaan is supposedly set to open in theatres in August of this year, while Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

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