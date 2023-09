Akshay Kumar, who is known as one of the most bankable superstars in Bollywood, is celebrating his 56th birthday today, and there are a few predictions about the OMG 2 star that might leave him a little worrisome, but there is also a solution to those problems that he might face as per predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Akshay Kumar, who has been struggling to get a massive box office hit for quite some time, has now announced his next film, Mission Raniganj, and the first look left the B Town talking and how. while the audience is not very excited about the same film. And now this renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath's prediction also hints that Akshay Kumar may not witness the box office hit with Mission Raniganj and he should focus on doing comedy and family entertainment movies that can earn him a massive box office hit. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore? Internet argues over who’s the better Vikram Rathore

Akshay Kumar is all set for Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 2, and these are the superstar's most successful projects, and the sequel to them is much-awaited. The astrologer even adds that Akshay Kumar's career looks good, and to have a successful and diverse cinematic journey in the years to come, the superstar should continue doing 4-5 movies in a single calendar year. Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, these older stars played sons to younger actresses

Akshay Kumar, who will have Parineeti Chopra as his leading lady in Mission Raniganj, may not be able to bring the charm, and hence the film will perform average at the box office. "Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie, Mission Raniganj, will do average business at the box office. Starring alongside Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar’s performance will receive mixed opinions from cinema enthusiasts. Guruji also says that the pairing of Akshay and Parineeti won’t create a lasting impact on the audiences, which might be one of the reasons why the movie performed averagely." Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and other Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have worked in B-grade films

Trending Now

The superstar is strongly advised to not experiment and focus on comedy films, " Akshay Kumar should now experiment less with the choice of his movies and should focus on the comedic roles." Akshay Kumar's last release, OMG 2, was released along with Gadar 2, and the film performed well at the box office and collected more than 100 crores at the box office.