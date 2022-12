has kicked off the first schedule of director 's upcoming Marathi period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The actor has unveiled his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but netizens are not ready to accept him portraying the role of The Great Maratha King on the big screen. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan: Annual salaries of Bollywood celebs' bodyguards will leave you shell-shocked

In the first look video, Akshay is seen dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and walking towards the camera from his darbar. The video is backed by a dramatic background sound of people chanting Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji. He is seen carrying an intense look as he walks the ramp.

However, many people couldn't relate to Akshay in the role of The Great Maratha King. Netizens started taking dig at the Khiladi Kumar for playing various historial characters and failing to look convince the audience. While some begged him not to finish the entire shoot in 40 days, some said that no matter Akshay plays Samrat Prithviraj or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he will remain only , the character he played in .

"Ye movie ko 40 din me khatam mat karo sir, thoda time aur effort dijiye. Bhagwan ka darja dete hai log Chatrapati Shivaji maharajji ko," one user commented. Another user wrote, "Akshay is not perfect for roll of Great king chhatrapati shivaji maharaj." Followed by another user who said, "Yahi prithivi Raj banega... Yahi shivaji banega... Acting housefull waleee karega .. rahega to ye Bala hee.. koi aur actor llao na Bollywood walo."

Earlier in the day, Akshay made the film's announcement by sharing a photograph of himself looking at the picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He wrote the caption in Hindi that he has started shooting for the film on Monday and is honoured to play the role.

The movie, produced by Vaseem Qureshi, is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other. The cast consists of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is a Qureshi Production presentation and all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.