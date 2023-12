Actor Akshay Kumar aka Bollywood's Khiladi is very particular about the money he charges for a particular project. He has often mentioned that he works for rewards and not awards. In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan season 6, Ranveer Singh who was accompanied by Akshay mentioned that how the latter always emphasizes on the importance of money. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor revealed that Akshay dances in weddings, events and parties and how he doesn't like to miss a single chance to earn money. Now imagine the same Akshay Kumar wasn't paid at all by Yash Raj for a particular movie. The production company was apparently miffed with Akshay for some reason and hence decided not to pay him for his work. Which was that movie and what did Akki do that Yash Raj didn't pay him at all? Check out below.

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar in trouble over gutka ads; centre issues notice

Akshay Kumar wasn't paid for SRK's Dil To Pagal Hai

Also Read - Akshay Kumar posing semi nude and more funny photoshoots of Bollywood celebs from the 90s will make you go WTH

Yes, you heard it right. 90's most successful film Yash Raj's Dil To Pagal Hai which is still loved by all is certainly not in Akshay Kumar's good book. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. Akshay did a cameo in the film where he played Pooja's (Madhuri Dixit) friend Ajay. While the role was small, Akshay's performance did create an impressive impact on the audience.

Back then Akshay's film was not working and hence when he was finalized for this role, he agreed to take the fess once he is done shooting for the film. Dil To Pagal Hai, released it became successful and eventually Akshay reached out to the makers for his fees.

Yash Raj was miffed with Akshay Kumar's 'This' behaviour

Yash Raj refused to pay Akshay Kumar. When a miffed Akshay asked the reason behind it he was surprised by productions reply. Yash Raj reveled that they have done a favour on Akshay by giving him a part in this film and how he should be grateful for it.

The production further reveled that they requested him to cut his hair short for the film which he didn't and hence they won't pay him a single penny. Akshay was so upset with the above thing that he pledged not to work with Yash Raj ever and he even stayed true to his decision for 10 years. Finally in 2007 the rivalry between Akshay and Yash Raj ended when they collaborated for film Tashan which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.