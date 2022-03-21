The Kashmir Files, which was released on 11th March 2022, has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that happened in the 90s. The film’s super success has surely affected the box office collection of starrer Bachchhan Paandey. But, a shocking video has gone viral in which a group of people enter a multiplex and stop the screening o Akshay’s film and demand that only The Kashmir Files should be screened. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 10: Anupam Kher-Vivek Agnihotri's film makes double the money than Bachchhan Paandey on second Sunday

According to Bollywood Hungama, the incident happened at Eylex Cinemas, located in the town of Sambalpur in Odisha. Talking about the incident, a source close to this multiplex told the portal, "We live in a world where everything happens. Russia invades Ukraine and the world is not doing anything. So, you can imagine in a country like India which has 130 crore people, everyone has their own interests. That's all."

Well, this is not the first time when people have created issues. An exhibitor also told the portal, "Many are coming in groups of 10, 20, 50, and even 100. Though most of them are peacefully watching the film, certain groups are creating ruckus on the premises. One group fought with our staff and alleged that we have cut a scene from The Kashmir Files. Arre, how can any theatre manager cut any scene from any film? Reel ka zamana gaya. We get DCP now and one can't remove a nanosecond from any movie. But how do I explain this to these people who are convinced that we have joined hands with imaginary forces and that we don't want the truth to be shown via this film?"

In 10 days, The Kashmir Files has collected Rs. 167.45 crore which is excellent. But, exhibitors are worried about a couple of things. A source from the exhibition community told the portal, “The exhibitors are happy that all shows are running full. At the same time, they are also tensed that viewers might indulge in fights or vandalism.”