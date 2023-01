Actors charging a whopping amount as fees is constantly in news even producers opened up about the subject. Bhushan Kumar and Karan Johar criticized actors who quote 25-30 crores for a movie without giving a desirable output. Despite films not working they don’t consider lowering their price which affects makers to create a film within budget. Lately, reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan charged a lesser fee for Pathaan comparatively to Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli. This left producer shocked and dismissed the reports calling them misinformed calculations. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fly off to an undisclosed location for New Year celebrations; mask up amid rising COVID cases [VIEW PICS]

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan charged less than half of what Akshay Kumar charged for a film. Allegedly, SRK quoted 40 crores for his upcoming film Pathaan whereas Akki asked for rs 120 crores for Cuttputtli. SRK's fees included a profit-sharing deal whereas Kumar's fee was 80% of the film's budget. Jackky Bhagnani who produced Cuttputlli reacted to these rumours.

Jackky who has produced 's two recent films namely Cuttputlli and Bell Bottom couldn't stay quiet. He opened up on reports comparing and Akshay Kumar's fees. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the producer said whosoever calculates actors' fees is doing misinformed calculations revealing that every top actor in the industry has a stake in films profit.

Explaining further said, their overall fee is a function of that stake and how much the film earns on the box office. He further mentioned that comparing one actor’s base fee with another actor’s overall profit earning is like comparing apples with oranges. While Bhagnani didn’t go into detail about Akshay Kumar’s fees he ended up stating that the actor is most fair when it comes to charging his fees.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar has spoken about lowering movie-making costs by 30-40 percent. The actor who owns a streak of flops at the box office had also accepted a pay cut for his upcoming film alongside Tiger Shroff.