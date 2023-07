It is known that actress Shanthi Priya became popular after playing Akshay Kumar's first on-screen heroine in the 1991 film Saugandh. The actress recently shared her perspective on the actor and since then, she has been making headlines. Shanthi Priya revealed some shocking details about Akshay Kumar. While acknowledging his diligent and disciplined nature, she also revealed an unfortunate incident where she was ghosted by him during her attempt at a comeback. Shanthi Priya had appeared in over 30 films during her prime but chose to prioritize her family over her acting career. However, some time ago, she decided to give acting another chance and reached out to Akshay Kumar for potential opportunities. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam movie plot leaked? Netizens wonder if the film will court controversy from boycott brigade

Recalling their interaction on the sets of the film Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty, Shanthi Priya mentioned in an interview with Bollywood Thikana that Akshay Kumar initially displayed warmth and friendliness. However, she later experienced being ghosted by him. Despite sending multiple messages, she received no response. The incident deeply hurt Shanthi Priya's mother, who forbade her from attempting any further contact with Akshay. This heartbreak left Shanthi Priya with the belief that one should not hold onto expectations in the film industry.

Shanthi Priya fondly remembers their conversation and she shared, "When I met him, he was the same Akshay. I expressed my desire to make a comeback and we had a pleasant half-hour chat during his lunch break. He even introduced me to Sonakshi, mentioning that I was his first heroine. I informed him about my plans to return and asked him to inform me if there were any good opportunities."

Shanthi Priya recalled that Akshay remarked that she still looked the same but gave her a reality check, saying, "You know you can't play a heroine, right?" Taken aback, she replied, "If you can play a hero, why can't I play a heroine?" Akshay pointed out the challenges faced by women in the industry, particularly after marriage. He also suggested exploring opportunities in the South, but Shanthi Priya explained that she is based in Mumbai, where her children reside.

Shanthi Priya expressed her initial surprise at how easily she was able to meet Akshay Kumar. She reached out to his secretary, who arranged the appointment. However, disappointment followed as she didn't receive any further communication from him. Reflecting on the experience, she remarked, "I learned that one shouldn't hold onto hope. I don't want to hide anything. Later, I received a call from his secretary regarding Airlift. They requested my pictures, and I promptly emailed them. Despite making continuous calls, they kept promising to get back to me but never did. It was a terrible situation. I messaged Akshay, but there was no response. He saw the messages but didn't reply."

This experience deeply affected Shanthi Priya, especially considering her mother's fondness for Akshay. She contemplated whether she should continue calling him, but her mother advised her to stop. Shanthi Priya mentioned that she reintroduced herself to Akshay's new secretary, who assured her they would check with Akshay and revert. However, even they eventually stopped responding to her messages. Shanthi Priya highlighted that she had agreed to work opposite Akshay in his first film as the lead when he was relatively new, despite having more films to her credit. However, when the opportunity arose for him to reciprocate the gesture, he did not follow through. She stated, "You give opportunities to everyone, but you've forgotten your first heroine."

Recently, Shanthi Priya appeared in the MX Player series Dharavi Bank, which features Suniel Shetty.