Akshay Kumar and real life stories have a strong connection. Whenever Khiladi Kumar has depicted a real life story on screen, it has created wonders at the box office and once again he is back with yet another gripping, impactful real life story with the film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'. The trailer of the film is getting massive appreciation from everyone with an impressive number of views. Also Read - Mission Raniganj: Teri Mitti fame BPraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem

The film is based on the life of a real hero, late Shri Jaswant Gill played by Akshay Kumar who played a vital role in rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. This real life incident has grabbed the audience's attention through the promising and impactful trailer. The larger than life trailer has some remarkable and extraordinary moments which has garnered curiosity amongst everyone. Also Read - Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's survival drama impresses, fans call it 'Blockbuster'

Full points to Akshay Kumar's look in the film and he has nailed it with his superlative performance. His dialogue delivery captivates you which will instill the feeling of patriotism in everyone. He is supported by a talented ensemble cast featuring Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan. Parineeti Chopra makes a notable appearance as Jaswant Gill's wife. The trailer promises some path breaking performances from these actors. The background music is just perfect. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turns 21; actress shares then and now pics with a heartfelt birthday wish

Trending Now

Cinematography of the film needs special mention. There are some beautifully shot scenes like the miners getting trapped, Akshay Kumar underwater shots. All this has increased the anticipation to experience the film on the big screens. If the trailer has given the audience goosebumps, imagine what impact the full film will have!

Watch this video of Mission Raniganj here:

Mission Raniganj marks Pooja Entertainment's third collaboration with Akshay Kumar and the movie promises to be an engaging experience for everyone. Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj,' produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. This cinematic marvel is set to hit theaters on October 6th, 2023.