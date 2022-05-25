This year, many films have clashed at the box office, and now, a three-way clash is all set to take place soon. starrer Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major, and starrer Vikram; these three movies are all set to clash at the box office on 3rd June 2022. Prithviraj is a Hindi film, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu as well. Major is shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed and released in Malayalam. And Vikram is a Tamil film and will be releasing in other languages also including Hindi. Also Read - Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana has the PERFECT reply on the South Vs Bollywood debate [Exclusive]

A few days ago, in interaction, Akshay had opened up about the clash. He had stated, "Good, I hope everyone's film works. We can't stop anybody from releasing their films, right? I hope every film does business because the business is all connected. We can't exist without the other. It is wrong to think we can't coexist. I always say we have to be united but unfortunately what I see is we are not. We always talk about dividing. nobody talks about uniting but hopefully, we will learn."

Even Adivi had spoken about the clash at an event. The actor had stated, "I think practically speaking, we have the biggest film in Telugu, Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi but while there are big fish in the sea, we are the goldfish."

Now, everyone is keen to know whether which will take a lead and win the box office race. The trailers of all the three films have left a strong mark and the movies feature stars from the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. So, what do you think? Which movie will win the box office race, Prithviraj, Major, or Vikram? Vote below…