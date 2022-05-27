upcoming film Prithviraj now has a new title. The film is now titled Samrat Prithviraj. It is scheduled to release on June 3. The change comes after a PIL by Shree Rajput Karni Sena. YRF has written an official letter to Shri Rajput Karni Sena President in which they have informed about the title change. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and more; Bollywood hunks who found love in women much younger than them

The letter read, "Dear Sir, we, Yash Raj Films Private Limited, have been one of the leading production houses and distribution companies since its inception in the 1970s and continue to grow as one of India's largest film studios. We have produced some of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema and have goodwill from over 50 years in the entertainment industry. We are committed to constantly creating and producing content for enjoyment of all audiences." Also Read - From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to Anupamaa and more – TV shows with separation tracks that left fans scratching their heads in disbelief

It added, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film." Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more: Enormous net worth of these 9 celeb couples will make you question your bank balance

It further read, "As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to "Samrat Prithviraj". We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film. We are grateful to have your complete support, locally and globally, for release of the Film and for the assurances provided in your Letter."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars , , , Manav Vij, and in key roles.