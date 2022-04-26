and 's son Aarav Kumar was clicked by the paparazzi yesterday. He looked almost unrecognisable. It looks like Aarav Kumar has been working hard on his fitness now that he is back in Mumbai. He was dressed in denim jackets, white tee and olive green cargo type shorts. Seeing the paparazzi, he shyly smiled. We can see that his face cut is chiseled like his dad, Akshay Kumar. But his smile is just like Twinkle Khanna. We are sure that he is going to be the newest crush in town once gals see this pic. Take a look... Also Read - KGF 2: Sachin Gole spills the beans about being the voice of Yash in Hindi version; REVEALS interesting details about dubbing

He looks like the typical young Gabru Punjabi munda. Aarav Kumar had been trolled a bit for his weight in the past. He had been studying in London. We have seen his pics with Twinkle Khanna on social media. In one of the pics, he could be seen in a pearl necklace. Fans said that he looked like a perfect London student in that avatar. Aarav Kumar supposedly has great interest in cooking. We are not sure if he plans to enter Bollywood like most of the other star kids. Twinkle Khanna in a chat with Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy for Tweak India said that once Aarav asked her why was he so privileged when others were not. She says that she told him that he was born rich, and it was his responsibility to use his privilege well. She said, "But if you have any spoon of any sort, you use that you scoop up some porridge and give it someone who doesn't have it'."

Akshay Kumar got a lot of flak for his decision to endorse the pan masala brand, . He apologized to his fans saying that he did donate the money to charity. He featured in the ad with and .