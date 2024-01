The Bollywood film industry has a plethora of issues that need to be addressed such as nepotism and casting couch, which create significant barriers for actors, especially outsiders, to survive. One of the most pressing problems is that filmmakers often overspend on the lead actor or star of the film, which results in many supporting actors not receiving adequate compensation. Despite many actors speaking up about this unfair treatment, the industry has been slow to change. Recently, Mushtaq Khan, a seasoned Bollywood actor who has worked in several films, including the blockbuster Welcome alongside Akshay Kumar, bravely shared his own not-so-good experience of working in Bollywood films. Also Read - Ranveer Singh makes a big blunder; shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep Islands?

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome costar Mushtaq Khan on the unfair treatment

Mushtaq Khan is a renowned Bollywood actor who has primarily worked in Bollywood films for many years. He played the role of Balwish Dey aka Ballu in Welcome. While speaking on the Digital Commentary podcast, he recalled an incident on the sets of the movie Welcome where his remuneration was way less than what Akshay Kumar's staff was paid. He highlighted the constant issue in Bollywood where the stars of the film are overcompensated, which leads to the rest of the actors being paid way less. He mentioned that actors like him have to travel in economy class and are not given special treatment like big actors. He also stated that during the shoot of Welcome in Dubai, he was placed in a different hotel where Akshay Kumar's staff was staying and not in the same hotel room where the superstar was residing. Also Read - Salman Khan's security breached after two people enter his farmhouse; a look at celebs who received threats

Mushtaq Khan applauses makers of Stree 2 and The Railway Men

Mushtaq Khan recently revealed his satisfaction with the changing narrative in the film industry, as he feels that new filmmakers are bringing about a positive change. During an interview, he spoke highly of his experience with the production teams and directors of Stree 2 and The Railway Men, expressing his gratitude for the way he was treated on both sets. Mushtaq thoroughly enjoyed his stint in both projects, which were produced by Maddock Films and Yash Raj, respectively. He is confident that more filmmakers will follow suit and treat actors with the respect they deserve. Also Read - Bipasha Basu gets trolled as she shares pictures from her Maldives vacation amid PM Modi Lakshadweep island controversy