Akshaye Khanna to join Kangana Ranaut and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2? Dhurandhar actor to play…

Akshaye Khanna became one of the most popular actors after Dhurandhar. He has multiple projects lined up but the latest report suggests his entry in Tumbbad 2 along with Sohum Shah and Kangana Ranaut.

After the release of the film Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna became one of the most discussed actors of the country overnight. His performance stunned the audience. His old videos started going viral on social media and everyone wanted to know what his next film would be. According to reports, Rahman will be seen in a flashback scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Apart from this, he will be playing the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali and he also has Ikka in the line-up.

Akshaye Khanna to join Tumbbad 2?

Meanwhile, a new discussion has gained momentum. According to reports, Akshaye Khanna is in talks with Sohum Shah for his upcoming film Tumbbad 2. Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in an important role in this film. This sequel is going to come in front of the audience with the same dark and strong story as the first part, so special attention is being paid to the casting.

According to a report in Mid-Day, both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna are being considered for the role of the villain in Tumbbad 2. The report quoted a source as saying, “A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead. Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.”

Netizens reaction

As soon as Akshaye Khanna's name was associated with Tumbbad 2, fans started reacting on social media. Many welcomed the news. Some users wrote that he will do wonders in this role, while some said that if this is true, the film will be even more powerful. Some viewers believe that the budget of Tumbbad 2 is large, so it may be possible to cast such a large cast. At the same time, many people expressed their happiness with funny taglines and memes.

However, not everyone agrees with this news. Some social media users are doubtful whether the makers will be able to afford Akshaye Khanna due to his increased fee. Some say that it would be better to spend this much money on cinematography and production value instead of spending on a single star, because the name of Tumbbad is enough to pull the audience. At the moment, it is clear that the discussion about the casting is intense, but the official announcement will be awaited by everyone.

