Alaya F CLAIMS she saw a ghost in her New York apartment where lots of creepy things would happen

Alaya F made a commendable debut in the rom-com last year. The Nitin Kakkar directorial also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. While Alaya continues to entertain her fans through social media, she recently shared her terrifying encounter with a ghost when she was studying in New York.

Alaya said that the ghost had inhabited her apartment where lots of creepy things would happen. She said that she used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night and the shower would turn on randomly. But once she said that she actually saw the ghost running past her and even her friend felt something strange happening in her New York apartment as well.

"Then, one day, something happened where, from the corner of my eye, I saw this quick flash go past me. I was like, 'did you see that?' and she was like, 'I didn't see anything but I felt something hit me like this as though someone was running by me'. That's when I was like, 'Okay, there is something else going on here', and then I was really terrified, I didn't want to go back to my home," Alaya told Tweak India.

Alaya F recently took her first shot of the Covid vaccine. She posted a video wherein she looked scared of the shot to begin with. The nurse and mecidal staff assure her it would be fine and ask her to "just relax". Once the shot is given, Alaya is surprised that she did not feel a thing. As the nurse tells her that the vaccination has been done, she seems pleasantly relieved. "Oh really?! Oh, thank you, that was so great! That wasn't bad at all!" she exclaimed.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old actress was seen in the music video of Goldie Sohel's song Aaj Sajeya.