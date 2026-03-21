Alaya F, Fatima Sana Shaikh to Ananya Panday: Actresses set to storm on OTT with exciting releases

Take a look at actresses whose upcoming web series and OTT films we can't wait to watch.

Actresses from Bollywood’s tinsel town are ready to ignite a storm on the OTT screens with their exciting upcoming films and series spanning genres, intriguing storylines, and performances that promise to expand their repertoire. On this note, here’s looking at actresses whose upcoming web series and OTT films we can’t wait to watch.

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Triptii Dimri - Maa Behen

After Bulbbul and Qala, Triptii Dimri continues her Netflix streak with the upcoming dark comedy, Maa Behen, also starring Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga. The Suresh Triveni directorial displays Triptii’s sharp pivot into a dark-comedy genre and her smooth comedy timing adds to her character as the ‘Badi Behen’, the one who carries responsibilities and also has a quirky edge to her. The light-hearted family drama is slated for a Netflix release this year.

Alaya F - Storm

Alaya F is geared up to take the audience on a rollercoaster of thrill with her upcoming series, Storm, slated for release on Amazon Prime Video. On March 19, the makers unveiled its first look, offering a glimpse into the gripping, high-stakes thriller. Created by Ajitpal Singh and co-produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eeshan Roshan, Storm is yet to receive a release date.

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Teen Kauwe

Fatima Sana Shaikh steps into an intriguing shade with her upcoming series, Teen Kauwe, releasing on Amazon Prime Video soon. The series revolves around a story set against the aftermath of the 1993 Bombay blasts, where a covert intelligence agency is formed to protect Mumbai from future threats. Created by Abbas Tyrewala and directed by Priyanka Ghose, Teen Kauwe also stars Sidhant Gupta, Bobby Deol, Pavail Gulati, Ronit Roy, Isha Talwar and others.

Ananya Panday - Call Me Bae S2

Ananya Panday returns as the bubbly Bella ‘Bae’ in Call Me Bae Season 2, also introducing the ‘Nayi Behen’ Shruti Haasan, with whom the new BehenCode starts to crack! With Bae’s news show finally on air, she is now ready to rule - and slay! Created by Isha Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the new season is slated to release soon!

Beyond the big screens, these power-packed ladies are not just taking leaps in the OTT space, they are redefining the versatility of today's 'heroine'!

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