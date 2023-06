Ali Abbas Zafar is gearing up for the release of Bloody Daddy, which co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty. The filmmaker also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff - slated to release later this year. Now, the streets of B-town are buzzing that after the two films, Ali Abbas Zafar has his eyes on pulling off the biggest action film of all time.” It is reported that he is also in talks with a big superstar for the same. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor reveals his kids watched Jab We Met as their first film because Mira Rajput wanted; here’s why

“While details of the lead actor are still under wraps, Ali has already begun writing the script and plans to mount this on a massive scale. He wants to make this the biggest action film of all times, featuring some never-seen-before stunts and action sequences,” a source told Pinkvilla. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor's insane fee, story, release date and more you need to know

The source added that the “biggest action film” will be Ali’s next project after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor charged Rs 40 crore for the OTT film? Here's what he has to say

Trending Now

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty starrer Bloody Daddy has got the cinema buffs talking. The trailer of the film gave us a glimpse of the dark, intense and gory tale. Slated to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema, Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Roy. It has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande.

Watch Bloody Daddy trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

At the trailer launch event, Ali Abbas Zafar talked about how Shahid’s “process of understanding” impressed the action unit. He even shared that 99% of the action in the film is real and has been done by Shahid himself.

“With Shahid, one thing which was never a problem was the action. He has a great understanding of movement and dance. Action is all about rhythm. The action unit was like wow, he has such a great process of understanding. 99% of the action in the film is real and he has done it all,” the filmmaker said.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Farzi.