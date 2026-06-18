Ali Asgar, Aasif Sheikh bring their hilarious comedy play Tom & Jerry to Delhi, promise laughter and chaos

Get ready for an evening packed with laughter as PS Productions and Felicity Theatre bring back the magic of live comedy with Tom & Jerry, written and directed by the ever-popular Paritosh Painter. The play revolves around one seemingly harmless lie that snowballs into a hilarious chain of misunderstandings, confusion, and complete chaos, leaving audiences in splits. Known for his impeccable comic timing and storytelling, Paritosh Painter has made his mark across films, television, and theatre. From hit comedy films like *Paying Guest* and *Dhamaal* to audience-favourite plays such as Whose Wife Is It Anyway?, See No Evil Hear No Evil, Get Rid of My Wife, and *Dil Maange More*, Painter has consistently delivered entertainment that resonates with audiences. With Tom & Jerry, he promises yet another laugh-out-loud theatrical experience filled with witty dialogues, crazy situations, and nonstop fun.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of comic brilliance including Ali Asgar, Aasif Sheikh of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame, Shilpa Shinde and other established actors, the play promises an unforgettable rollercoaster of humour. Produced by Mansi Gold, Tom & Jerry is not just a play, it is a comedy explosion! This brilliant theatrical will premiere in Delhi on 20th & 21st June 2026 at Kamani Auditorium.

Set in a stylish Mumbai home, the story revolves around Aditya, a charming yet slightly clueless bachelor who tells a tiny lie to his London-based, ultra-traditional elder brother, Tom Bhaiyya. The lie? That he is happily married. But as fate would have it, Tom Bhaiyya decides to drop in unannounced. And just like that, panic mode is on. What follows is a whirlwind of desperate improvisation as Aditya ropes in his eccentric best friend Jerry and Jerry’s firecracker wife Shalu to save the day. Identities get swapped, relationships get twisted, and truths get buried under layers of outrageous lies. A maid may become a wife, a wife may become someone else’s wife, and a completely imaginary family suddenly starts existing. As the situation spirals hilariously out of control, every character finds themselves juggling secrets, dodging questions, and inventing stories faster than they can breathe. Packed with razor-sharp dialogues, laugh-out-loud situations, and non-stop comic timing, Tom & Jerry is a classic farce reimagined for today’s audience, where love, lies, and laughter collide in the most entertaining way possible.

Writer & Director Paritosh Painter says, “Tom & Jerry is built on the pure joy of farce - one lie, one unexpected guest, and suddenly everyone on stage is running faster than the truth can catch them. I have always believed that comedy works best when it is rooted in real panic, real relationships, and absolutely ridiculous situations. The energy of this cast makes the madness even more special, and I am excited to bring this chaos to Delhi.”

Piyush Sharma, MD, PS Productions elaborates “We are committed to showcasing the finest theatricals and are delighted to bring the master of comedy Paritosh Painter to Delhi audiences with this play, we wanted to create an evening where audiences forget everything else and simply laugh together. “Tom & Jerry” is an out and out entertainer that will keep you in splits all through the evening!

Date & Time: 20th June- 21st June 2026 at 4:00PM & 7:00 PM.

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

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