Fukrey stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally getting hitched! The stars who were planning to get married in the year 2020, but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, stars had to put a hold on their wedding plans. In fact, they even had a venue booked but they had to cancel all. Now, finally, they are getting married and the wedding festivities are going to kickstart by the end of September. The date has been set and the wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai and Delhi. We have some exclusive deets about their lavish reception.

All about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding

An insider tells us that Richa and Ali have locked on a very posh venue for their wedding reception in Delhi. It is the 110-year-old Delhi Gymkhana club. It is one of the most prestigious clubs and people have to wait for like 37 years to get a membership. The who's who of Delhi are a member of this club. The star couple has now decided to have their wedding reception here with their near and dear ones invited as the guests.

Richa and 's wedding festivities will span for almost 7 days. It will begin on 30th September and conclude on 7th September. Two wedding receptions have been planned - one in Mumbai and one in Delhi.

Currently, the actors are trying to finish their work commitments. Richa Chadha is trying to wrap up the shoot for 's Heeramandi. She has a song shot pending that has got delayed. Ali Fazal is busing shooting for the third instalement of Mirzapur. He is juggling between Mumbai and Lucknow for the same. Richa Chadha is expected to reach Delhi by September 24 and take charge of the wedding preps and Ali Fazal will soon join in.