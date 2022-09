Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to tie the knot at long last after multiples delays and copious media speculations. The Fukrey couple's wedding is poised to eventually take place toward the end of this month. It's going to occur after much to and fro, where not only the media and the couple's fans kept bouncing around myriad dates, but Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha themselves also were in much deliberation about their wedding date. So, for those who've been waiting on tenterhooks about every little update about the Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding, here's all the latest deets for y'all... Also Read - Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding: Royal pre-wedding celebration near Delhi, reception with 400 guests and more

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding dates, reception venues

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will kick their wedding celebrations into motion on 30th September, with the first pitstop being Delhi, with the capital city also set to host one of two wedding receptions of the couple. The curtain will come down on the festivities on 7th October, with the second reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal planned in Mumbai, which would likely be the bigger of the two receptions as it should have most of their friends from Bollywood attending. When's the actual Richa Chadha-Alia Fazal wedding date though? Read on to know... Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Date, venue and more; all you need to know about the Fukrey couple's BIG Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wedding date and venue

The wedding of the Fukrey couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, is set to take place in Mumbai, in what's expected to be an intimate affair, which should be attended only by close family and a select, few friends, whereas the two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October along with the other celebratory events are expected to be graced by several celebs from Bollywood and other fields. Also Read - Mirzapur 3: BTS pics from sets of the Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi web series go VIRAL; Guddu Bhaiyya looks like he means business