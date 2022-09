Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to walk down the aisle after much to and fro, repeated delays and no small amount of media speculation. The Fukrey couple's marriage is set to finally occur toward the fag end of this month. It's going to take place at long last, following numerous dates being thrown about by the couple's fans as also the media. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were themselves, too, in a bit of dilemma about their wedding date. So, for all of you who've been waiting with bated breath about any minute update about the Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding, here's the latest on their invitation card that's sure to bring a smile to your face. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to get married soon; fans now await the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more celebrity couples

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal invitation card and vacation video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have always been known for their unique life choices and idiosyncratic facets to their personalities and therein lies their appeal with their fans. Bringing these combined traits to the fore, the couple has now dropped their wedding invitation card, which reflects their personalities in more ways than one – it's quirky, unique, cool, nostalgic and oh-so-different. Check it out below...

Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Actress confirms shaadi in October; says 'Can't Wait'

If their wedding invitation card is so unique and fun, just imagine what the actual wedding would be like. The couple got their friend Puneet Gupta, Founder, Puneet Gupta Invitations to design it, who exclusively told BollywoodLife, “Ali and Richa are a lovely playful couple and hence, we wanted to design something that is reflective of their earthy and fun personalities. And there is no better way to represent them than a vintage Bollywood style poster.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wedding date and venue

The wedding of the lovely Fukrey couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, is set to take place in Mumbai, in what's expected to be an intimate affair, which should be attended only by close family and a select, few friends, whereas the two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October along with the other celebratory events are expected to be graced by several celebs from Bollywood and other fields.