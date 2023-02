Javed Akhtar was lauded by his countrymen after he bashed out at the Pakistanis over Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, he was hailed for his bravery in speaking out in public in Pakistan as he attended the Faiz Mela in Lahore. Javed Akhtar even expressed one thought on how we Indians welcome all Pakistani artists in India but to date, was not called in their country. And now Pakistani actor and singer slammed Javed Akhtar for his remarks and called it insensitive. Ali was trolled by Pakistani users for posting a video of attending Javed Akhtar a musical event in Pakistan as he thanked him for attending as he was unaware of his comments. Ali took to his Instagram and clarified and was unaware of Javed Saab's comments on Pakistani over Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Also Read - Pakistani actress REACTS to Javed Akhtar's comments on 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; says, 'Beizzat kar ke...'

Ali slammed Javed Akhtar's comments calling them insensitive and wrote on his Instagram post, " Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing-verify fact before reaching any conclusion or judgment. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Javed Akhtar dismisses Kangana Ranaut's praise for his comment in Pakistan, Ranbir Kapoor finalised for Sourav Ganguly biopic and more

The post further reads, " I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people especially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled-for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people". Also Read - Javed Akhtar reacts to his viral 26/11 terror attack comment; 'They all clapped and agreed'

Watch the video for which Ali Zafar was badly trolled.

Javed Akhtar also reacted to the comments that he made in Pakistani on Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, he claimed that everyone present there agreed with him.