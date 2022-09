Pakistani singer-actor made his Bollywood debut with in 2010. He later went on to work in , Chashme Baddoor and his Bollywood film was Dear Zindagi. When Ali was asked if you would want to collaborate with , he said that it would not be beneficial for the King Khan since he might get into trouble in his home country. Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Did you know the birthday boy shares a rare connect with Naseeruddin Shah and Johnny Lever? [Tuesday Trivia]

Though Ali was seen playing 's love interest in Dear Zindagi, he did not share the same frame with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. After the Uri terror attack in September 2016, Pakistani artistes were banned by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from working in Bollywood. It was also reported that Ali would be removed from Dear Zindagi but fortunately for him, it did not happen.

During his recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, Ali said that he wants SRK to avoid working with him given the current political tension between the two countries. "Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain," Ali said. However, Ali showed his interest in working with Shehnaaz Gill and made an appeal to her that he would love to collaborate with her on one of his songs.

After the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes. Bollywood films that were already shot with Pakistani actors such as in and in among others, were kept intact. Since then, no Pakistani artiste has worked with the Hindi film industry.