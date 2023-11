Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor face a lot of social media wrath, but they never give a damn about it. Recently, during an interaction, Alia largely spoke about the constant criticism that she faces. Admitting that sometimes she gets affected by the trolling, Alia said that she is not in a position to complain about anything in life as she has been lucky and privileged to have everything. Adding to the scrutiny that she faces, Alia mentioned that nobody is unfazed by it, but she definitely has become a more private person. Also Read - Alia Bhatt opens up on when she will reveal Raha Kapoor’s face to the world, explains why she hasn’t shared her pics on social media

"Nobody is unfazed by negative comments. Maybe I have also become a more private person because of that, but I cannot fault anyone for it. I have never in my life spoken back or said, 'You can't say this about me'. Sometimes lies—complete lies—have been spoken. I have never said anything back because I believe that is not the way I want to conduct myself."

kangana ko pel dia, She doesn't even care about attention seeker Kangana?

She mean to say "kutto ka kaam bhokna hai jo bhokna hai bhuko"??#Aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/Klcv3OpEZR — Newton(ALIA's Brother) (@impressive_ALIA) November 4, 2023

I love how #AliaBhatt has become more secure than she probably ever was.This is what a sorted life does to you. When you become secure in life,that shows everywhere.Also if you follow the words,the influence of her husband #RanbirKapoor? is pretty evident! #HTLeadershipSummit pic.twitter.com/dWKa31qkyn — Raymond. (@rayfilm) November 4, 2023

Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment blew out of proportion.

Alia Bhatt even added that sometimes she regrets speaking in a way that is misjudged, and fans felt that she was speaking indirectly about the lipstick controversy. In one of her videos, Alia Bhatt shows how her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, doesn't like lipstick on her lips and often asks her to wipe it off, and the Animal star was labelled as a toxic and red flag husband.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become an extremely private couple, and this is something that fans admire about them. Lately, Ranbir Kapoor too has reacted to the trolling, where he happily mentioned that he isn't on social media, so he is away from the negativity. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.